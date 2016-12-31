Fallen tree injures driver on I-805 in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A 50-feet tall eucalyptus tree that fell onto a Kearny Mesa freeway Saturday afternoon was hit by two motorists and caused a SigAlert in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Officers responded to northbound Interstate 805 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m., where the tree was lying across the freeway shoulder and two right lanes, the CHP said.



One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Two cars were towed from the scene.



Traffic was reduced to two lanes for about an hour while crews worked to remove the tree, the CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.