Coco Austin Celebrates Her 16th Anniversary With Ice-T -- See th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coco Austin Celebrates Her 16th Anniversary With Ice-T -- See the Moment They First Met!

Updated: Dec 31, 2016 4:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.