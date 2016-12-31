Border Patrol agents discover body in Tijuana River - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Border Patrol agents discover body in Tijuana River

Posted: Updated:

SAN YSDIRO (CNS) - The county medical examiner's office Sunday investigated what caused the death of a person found in the Tijuana River just north of the Mexican border at San Ysidro, according to the San Diego Police Department.
   
Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Border Patrol responded to a report of a person lying face down in the river behind the Las Americas Premium Outlets, 4211 Camino De La Plaza, according to the SDPD Watch Commander's Office.
   
San Diego lifeguards removed the body, police said.
   
No further information on the deceased person, including the gender, was available.

