Getting started on your New Year's resolutions

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The most popular New Year resolution for Americans is to lose weight, followed by save money and get organized. If your gym seems more crowded than usual Monday, you're not alone. But fewer than 10 percent of Americans will actually stick to their resolutions.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs hits the gym to get tips from the pros to help you stay on track.

