Rose Parade proceeds under clouds with additional security

PASADENA (CNS) - Led by a spectacular opening street show, the 128th annual Rose Parade started under cloudy skies and watchful eyes Monday.

Tens of thousands of fans spent the night in occasional light rain, and relatively-warm 50-degree air. The 5 1/2-mile parade route was the subject of extra security, including water-filled obstacles at 52 intersections designed to thwart any high speed vehicle attacks.

The parade began with the customary Air Force B-2 Stealth bomber flyover. The marching bands, horse units and floats were positioned on Orange Grove Boulevard, ready to make the tight turn east at Colorado Boulevard as the parade kicked off at 8 a.m.



A float with waterfalls, a princess with fiery hands and a working volcano, dedicated to "The Spirit of Hawaii," won one of the top awards at the 2017 Rose Parade. The Sweepstakes Award went to Dole Packaged Foods, for its homage to Hawaii.



The float had one of the largest portable waterfalls to ever make its way through Pasadena.



And the longest, heaviest float to ever lumber down Colorado Boulevard made the tight turn at Orange Grove Boulevard without incident. The Lucy Pet float featured a block-long tank and surfing dogs, and the crowd roared as the first bulldog "hung 20" down the boulevard, as one anchor put it.



"Lucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wave Maker" won the Extraordinaire Trophy, and set records with its 126-foot length and 148,000 pounds worth of water, flowers and wet dogs.



Four "self-built'' floats won prizes this year, including the Cal Poly Universities' "A New Leaf," which won the Founders' Award for most-beautiful float built by volunteers, and the Downey Rose Float Association, which won the Governor's Award for its float, "The Gold Rush," and its depiction of life in California.



The humorous "Backyard Rocketeer" float made by volunteers in La Canada-Flintridge won the Bob Hope Humor Award. And the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association's "The Cat's Away" won the Mayor's Trophy for best city entry.

On the streets of Pasadena, large obstacles blocked the 56 cross streets along the parade route, to prevent any possible large-scale disruptions similar to the terrorist attacks in Berlin and France last year.

Pasadena police, the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were on the streets.



Bomb-sniffing dogs, a "no drone zone" and barricades blocking vehicle traffic from entering the parade route at its 56 intersections are all part of

the security plan.



Water barricades will be used to prevent any vehicle from being able to travel at high speeds leading up to the parade route. Police have learned through the France and Germany truck attacks that when terrorists "use vehicles as a ramming tool, typically it is because they are able to generate a lot of speed. So we are tying to take the speed out of that equation," Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez said.



A trio of Olympic gold medalists -- Allyson Felix, Greg Louganis and Janet Evans -- will serve as grand marshals of the parade.



"We each have those individuals that have made an impact on our lives," Tournament of Roses President Brad Ratliff said when the grand marshals were chosen. "This year's theme, 'Echoes of Success,' is a salute to those individuals. The impact that our three grand marshals have had on so many, both through their achievements and voices, truly is representative of our theme. The values exhibited by our Olympians and the richness in their backgrounds has given so many others the support, encouragement and drive to succeed, and we want to celebrate all that they have given."



Temple City High School senior Victoria Cecilia Castellanos, 17, is this year's Rose Queen, and she will ride aboard a special float with the six princesses on the Royal Court: Maya Khan, 18, Arcadia High School; Natalie Petrosian, 17, La Canada High School; Audrey Cameron, 17, Blair High School; Autumn Lundy, 17, Polytechnic School; Lauren Powers, 17, Arcadia High School; and Shannon Larsuel, 17, Mayfield Senior School.



Riding on a float sponsored by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation will be three survivors of the mass shooting inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that left 49 people dead and 53 wounded. The float, titled ``To Honor and Remember Orlando,'' will be a tribute to those who were killed in the June 12 shooting.



The float will feature a giant dove soaring over a field of 49 white stars representing each of the victims of the shooting. The float will also feature a colorful rainbow representing "the diversity of the LGBTQ community'' and symbolizing ``the humanity of all victims killed or injured." The float will also feature a "Tree of Life" with condolence notes left on a communal board in Orlando. During the parade, 49 white doves will twice be released from the float.



Riding on the float will be three survivors of the attack -- Victor Baez Febo, Isaiah Henderson and Jahqui Sevilla, whose boyfriend was killed in the attack. Also riding will be Barbara Poma, cofounder and owner of the club, and four people who took part in recovery and community-healing efforts -- Patty Sheehan, an openly gay Orlando City Commissioner; Joel Morales, an HIV testing counselor and case worker for many survivors and families; and Corey Lyons and Gustavo Marrero, the president and vice president of Impulse Group Orlando. The group is a chapter of AHF's network of Impulse Groups and worked to assist those affected by the shooting, according to AHF.



The parade will again feature a float sponsored by the ABC series "The Bachelor," along with one sponsored by the National Hockey League and the traditional Donate Life float dedicated to organ donors and recipients.



Marching bands from across the country will take part in the parade, along with the Gifusho Green Band from Gifu, Japan. The Los Angeles Unified School District's All District High School Honor Band will also make its annual appearance in the procession.



Once the parade concludes, the floats will be on display until Tuesday during the Showcase of Floats at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards.