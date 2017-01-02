Fire sweeps through two homes in North Park, displaces 10 people

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ten people were displaced and one dog died after a house went up in flames in North Park overnight. Flames were reported at 12:30 a.m. at 3075 Polk Avenue, fire officials said.

Neighbor Jazmin Gonzalez came outside when she heard the commotion. Gonzalez said before firefighters arrived, the tenants were trying to save the two homes themselves.

One of those tenants was Jeff Marshall. He and relatives live at the home where the fire started.

After attempting to hose down both his house and a truck outside, Marshall and a friend tried to rescue the family dog, Max, once they knew everyone else was out safely.

"Then I kicked in the door [and] my friend ran in there," Marshall explain. "[He] tried to get the dog while I had the hose and I was spraying down inside the house."

Unfortunately, Max didn't make it.

Despite the loss, Marshall continued his efforts and went next door where the fire had spread.

The fire was knocked down in about 22 minutes and also caused significant damage to an exposed neighboring residence.

Between the two properties, a total of 10 people were displaced. One was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters managed to save two cats.

Investigators said the cause is undetermined and the damages stand at $305,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist those affected by the fire.