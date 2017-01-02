Chargers management talks coaches, dodges Los Angeles move question

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos and General Manager Tom Telesco spoke to the media Monday afternoon and answered questions about the firing of head coach Mike McCoy.



"Mike did a lot good things when he was here, but we didn't get where we needed to go," said John Spanos. "You look at the last two years - from a win-loss record standpoint - haven't been good enough."

Despite the Chargers dismal record, Spanos said there are a lot of good pieces on the team, as he now shifts his attention in finding McCoy's replacement.

Safety Darrell Stuckey agrees.

"This roster right now, healthy is a great inheritance for the next guy coming in and we have a great group," said Stuckey.

The Chargers season or lack of one isn't all being blamed on the head coach.

"Obviously I take some responsibility in this too," said Chargers GM Tom Telesco. "When we let a head coach go, it's a reflection of the general manager as well."

Firing McCoy is one thing, but the more important question they failed to address is just where the Chargers will be next season?

"I understand the fans want to know that, I want to know that too," said Spanos. "And again it's something we will hopefully know soon."

Which means we are still in limbo as the bolts have 13 days before the deadline to accept an offer by the NFL to move the franchise to the new Los Angeles Rams stadium in Inglewood.

"What I would tell our fans is the last two years have been hard in terms our product on the field," said Spanos. "It's something we are going to work tirelessly to get better."

What the Chargers are hoping to be better at is picking a good head coach one with these requirements according to Telesco:

"Can you teach? Can you communicate? Can you motivate? And can you lead a football team?" he said. "Those four things sound easy, but there's a lot that goes into it."

RELATED: Chargers fire head coach Mike McCoy following home loss to Chiefs

RELATED: NFL approves Chargers stadium lease deal in Los Angeles

John SPANOS:We've begun the process but wont reveal the candidates just yet (reg new coach) @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/E1ik2AJfIn — Angie Lee (@angiecbs8) January 2, 2017

Tom Telesco: Mike didn't win enough games in the end he did the best he could I take some responsibility too @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/ZolGiTSzRT — Angie Lee (@angiecbs8) January 2, 2017

Related: Chargers to lease property in Costa Mesa for team headquarters

Tom Telesco: What we are looking for is a teacher communicator and motivator you are looking for a leader not all about X's and O's @CBS8 — Angie Lee (@angiecbs8) January 2, 2017

John Spanos:Sometimes change is tough but sometimes change lets you go where you want to go @cbs8 pic.twitter.com/qQyrkAPWRu — Angie Lee (@angiecbs8) January 2, 2017

John Spanos says he doesn't have an answer about Chargers future for next season SD or LA?? @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/UunHXGOOKt — Angie Lee (@angiecbs8) January 2, 2017





Chargers players were scheduled to clean out their lockers Monday, a day after their season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and amid uncertainty about where they will play next season.The team also had a morning meeting Monday at Chargers Park and players gave reaction to the firing of McCoy:

Rivers: "Mike's still a young coach that's got a lot of years left in this league & will continue to be a heck of a coach @CBS8 @KyleKraska pic.twitter.com/ZV2HHJK8s1 — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyCBS8) January 2, 2017



