Teen Girl Shot Dead in Her Own Bedroom by Boy, 15, Who Then Turn - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen Girl Shot Dead in Her Own Bedroom by Boy, 15, Who Then Turned Gun on Himself: Cops

Updated: Jan 2, 2017 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.