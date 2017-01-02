The hardest New Year's resolutions to keep

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — When it comes to New Year's resolutions, there's always that list of the usual suspects. Towards the top it seems you can always find: losing weight, quitting smoking, and learning something new.

Dr. Brian Alman is the chief creative officer of wellness100percent.com. He says people often bite off more than they can chew.



"They're really overdoing what they really want to accomplish," Dr. Alman said.



People look at it in terms of months or the whole year, when they should be approaching their resolutions situation by situation. So if you want to lose weight, focus on tonight's late-night cravings, not all of 2017.

"My resolution for this evening is to calm myself, have a dialogue with myself about what I'd love to have happen, versus what am I over reacting to," said Dr. Alman. "So it really takes a very relaxed and positive relationship with yourself."

To help get rid of the negative, try adding something positive: make a resolution to volunteer more or read more.

"[Try] doing things you would love to do, that will really contribute to the world to make it a better place, that will help you develop yourself as a person," Alman suggested.

"Those are passions, so you can really have some momentum for success there."

Finally, Alman says try and identify the stress in your life and what is causing you to do all the things you are trying to get rid of. Once you figure out what is stressing you, accept it, let it go and then get positive.