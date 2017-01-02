Man surrenders after tense Logan Heights standoff

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Words helped diffuse a tense standoff Monday in Logan Heights.

Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard to investigate a domestic violence report.



One of the people inside the house refused to come out.



Police surrounded the home while negotiators worked to convince the suspect to surrender.

"We spent some time speaking with the occupant and he did willingly come out," said Sgt. Rich Forsey, with the San Diego Police.

"There were no incidents - as far as any kind of fight or anything - and it did resolve peacefully, thank goodness," he added.



One man was arrested.



Investigators say it still not clear why he initially refused to come out.