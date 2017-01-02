Man surrenders after tense Logan Heights standoff

San Diego Gas & Electric has secured sufficient energy supplies to power the San Diego region this summer, even as the county braces for searing temperatures that could strain the power grid, the utility announced Friday.
No charges will be pressed against a man initially believed to have tried to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego.
While many San Diegans are trying to escape the brutal heat wave hitting the region, a local ER doctor is embracing the heat and using it to his advantage.
A grandmother was rescued after a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor truck rolled into a pool in Allied Gardens on Friday afternoon.
A summer heat wave kept the San Diego area sweltering again Friday, setting a few temperature records while sending residents on quests for shade, cool rooms, swimming pools and breezy beaches.
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit left San Diego Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
A woman on Friday claimed she had $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her while she was at the Omni La Costa Spa on Thursday.
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.
A vehicle struck and fatally injured a 4-year-old boy in front of a North County apartment complex Friday.