Woman in road rage crash dies, other driver found

A summer heat wave that was expected to peak Saturday instead saw temperatures at or below what they were Friday, when several cities across the county experienced record-high temperatures.
Services are scheduled Saturday for the second of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Phillipine-flagged container ship near Japan.
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 "cool zones'' located throughout the county on Saturday.
Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was struck by a Coaster train Friday on a stretch of oceanfront tracks overlooking a popular surf spot in Del Mar.
Authorities have identified the woman who was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 5.