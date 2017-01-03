Woman in road rage crash dies, other driver found

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a fatal crash that at least one witness claims was an act of road rage. The accident happened Monday night on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

Police report that the woman, in her mid-20's, crashed her white Scion into a pine tree on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Aderman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. She died Monday night.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Tayler Tannenbaum.

"She was leaning down and her neck was hunched over. Glass everywhere. It looks like she had just gone shopping because I saw a Target blanket in their car seat everything was smashed completely," said witness Denise Aragon.

Aragon said she was driving alongside the Scion and a gray Toyota Camry and noted that the two cars were chasing each other and cutting across lanes near Aderman Avenue.

"I saw the car go really close into the Scion and the Scion lost control and spun out maybe 2.5 times before she hit the tree,” continued Aragon.

"The vehicle that crashed here, she made some type of aggressive move and lost control of her vehicle,” said San Diego Police Lt. Steve Behrendt.

Aragon also said the cars drove aggressively for several blocks on westbound Mira Mesa Boulevard:

"That Scion was honking at the Camry and I was just telling my friend ‘oh my gosh there's so much road rage going on.’"

The driver of the Scion suffered major head trauma, lacerations to her spleen and liver, internal injuries, fractured ribs and cervical vertebrae.

"I moved her hair and said everything was going to be OK. That's when I heard her moan,” added Aragon.

Tayler's uncle, Mark Cahill, said she was "just awesome. She knew what she was doing - she did not get into trouble. [She] had a great job, boyfriend and great family."

San Diego Police located and questioned the other driver believed to be involved in the road rage crash.