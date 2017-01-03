2-year-old saves twin brother trapped under dresser

A home camera caught twin brothers Bowdy and Brock Shoff playing with a dresser at their home in Utah. At one point they both start climbing the dresser, which causes the piece of furniture to pull away from the wall and fall on top of Brock. The boy's parents are sharing the video, hoping to bring awareness to the potential danger of furniture that is not properly secured to the wall.

The camera footage also showed Bowdy pushing the dresser off of his brother, who was able to slide out.

"He stops for a good like 10 seconds, like assessing the situation like, my brother's hurting. He's in pain. I need to help my brother,” said the boys’ mother Kayli Shoff.

There were no injuries reported.

The boy's parents have since bolted the dresser to the wall and removed the knobs from the drawers.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

