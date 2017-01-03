Encinitas baker wows "Cake Wars" judges

Monika Stout, of Truly Scrumptious Cakes, is now the newest champ of Cake Wars. The popular show airs on the Food Network and she celebrated her win with CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs by whipping up a CBS News 8 Cake and sharing her baking tips.

