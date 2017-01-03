Court date set for woman at center of bizarre SWAT in Clairemont - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Court date set for woman at center of bizarre SWAT in Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - A Clairemont Mesa woman accused of firing a shot through her neighbors' front door after they complained about loud shouting  coming from her apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other charges. 

Brittany Lefler, 35, was ordered held on $350,000 bail. 

Deputy District Attorney Michael Reilly said police responded to an  apartment complex in the 6300 block of Beadnell Way after midnight on Dec. 29 and told Lefler to quiet down, then left. 

About 5 a.m., Lefler knocked on her neighbors' door and threatened a male resident before firing a shot through the front door, the prosecutor  alleged. 

Reilly alleged that the defendant also pointed the gun an at 11-year-old girl who lived at the apartment with her mother. 

The prosecutor said Lefler then retreated into her apartment, causing a SWAT standoff that ended with the defendant's peaceful surrender. 

At one point, Lefler came to the window topless. 

The standoff caused a traffic nightmare in Clairmont Mesa when police shutdown Balboa Avenue in both directions - prompting some parents to pick their kids up from school early.  

In addition to assault with a firearm, Lefler is charged with shooting into an inhabited dwelling, making criminal threats and felony child abuse. She  faces 25 years in prison if convicted. 

A bail review was set for Friday, and a readiness conference is scheduled for Jan. 12, followed by a Jan. 17 preliminary hearing.

