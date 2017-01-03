Former Mar Vista tutor sentenced for unlawful sex

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A tutor at Mar Vista High School was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in jail for having sex with an underage student.

Superior Court Judge Garry Haehnle said, however, that 21-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez could be released Jan. 17 to the County Parole and Alternative Custody Unit, which offers programs designed to socially reintegrate offenders through continued treatment and other programs with proactive supervision.

Rodriguez was also placed on probation for three years.

He pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of statutory rape. The sex between Rodriguez and the 16-year-old male student took place last February, according to the criminal complaint.

Two other men who worked at Mar Vista High, Edward Aaron Mendoza and Martin Albert Gallegos, were also charged in separate cases last year with having sex with students.

Mendoza, a former football coach, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13- year-old girl and was sentenced to five years in prison. Gallegos, a former ROTC instructor at Mar Vista, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 12th-grade female student on multiple occasions and was sentenced to a year in jail.