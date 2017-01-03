Water-Fail: Man Botches Marriage Proposal as He Drops Ring Into Water

A North Carolina priest was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun in a fit of road rage this week.
A Wisconsin bus driver brought her hobby to work with her and in the process brought joy to a group of children.
A 29-year-old groomsman was recently convicted for having sex with a teen bridesmaid he escorted down the aisle during a Pennsylvania wedding last year.
Venus Williams didn’t break the law during the fatal car crash she was involved in last month in Florida although authorities previously said she was at fault.
A wild brawl broke out on a Delta flight on Thursday after a passenger allegedly tried to pry open an emergency exit door while the plane was mid-air.
It was an unnerving sight to the staff of a New York auto repair shop as a vandalized pickup truck was driven into an auto body shop.
July 15 marks the 20th anniversary of fashion designer Gianni Versace’s assassination outside his Miami mansion, a murder that left the fashion world shaken.
A California man has been arrested after hordes of dangerous reptiles, including venomous snakes and alligators, were found in his home, officials said.
A woman was escorted off an American Airlines flight from Atlanta to Chicago after arguing with a flight attendant as her dog ran loose in the aisles.
Are we alone in the universe? It's a question human beings have been asking for 70 years since a UFO reportedly crashed in Roswell, N.M.