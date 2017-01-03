Infamous La Jolla killer Betty Broderick denied parole

This Nov. 13, 1991 file photo shows Betty Broderick during her trial for murder at the San Diego County Courthouse.

CORONA (CBS 8 / CNS) - Convicted murderer Elizabeth "Betty" Broderick was denied parole Wednesday at an all-day hearing in Corona and won't get another chance for release for 15 years.

Broderick, now 69, was convicted in 1991 of the shooting deaths of her ex-husband, Daniel Broderick, and his new wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick, and was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison. She was denied parole at her first parole hearing in January 2010.

"Elizabeth Broderick remains an unreasonable risk of danger to society," District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said before the hearing at the California Institution for Women.

"She still has not developed appropriate insight or remorse for these gruesome murders, which she committed with a callous disregard for human suffering."

Betty Broderick illegally entered the victims' home in the Marston Hills neighborhood just north of Balboa Park in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 1989.

She used a key that she surreptitiously took from her daughter several weeks prior, crept up the stairs to the victims' bedroom as they slept and unloaded her five-shot revolver into their bodies.

The victims dove for cover when she started firing. Three shots were direct hits, each of them fatal.

Her 44-year-old ex-husband fell off the bed after being shot in the back, while attempting to reach for the phone to call for help.

Broderick calmly walked around the bed, grabbed the phone, pulled it from the wall, and dumped it in the hallway out of reach. She was arrested later that day.

The parole board had the option of finding Broderick suitable for parole and setting a parole date or denying parole and setting a further parole suitability hearing for three, five, seven, 10 or 15 years.



Former CBS News reporter Lorraine Kimel reported on Broderick on November 5, 1989 - the day of the murders. Twenty-six years after the murder, Lorraine reflected on the events.

"It's totally like ti was yesterday - we were all captivated," she said.

After having reported extensively on the murders and trials, Lorraine said she was "the last human being to ever think she will have remorse. She will never say she is sorry because there is one person on this earth to never be sorry and that is Betty Broderick."

Broderick will be 84-years-old when she is up for parole again.

