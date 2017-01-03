Qualcomm announces new chip for mobile devices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based Qualcomm Tuesday announced a new chip for mobile devices.

The Snapdragon 835, introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, is 35 percent smaller in package size and consumes 25 percent less power compared to previous versions, which should result in longer battery life and thinner designs, according to Qualcomm.

"Our new flagship Snapdragon processor is designed to meet the demanding requirements of mobile virtual reality and ubiquitous connectivity while supporting a variety of thin and light mobile designs," said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The chip "has an unprecedented level of technology integration that supports superior battery life, improved multimedia and exceptional photography with gigabit class speeds for fast, immersive experiences," Amon said.

According to Qualcomm, the processor will produce better 3-dimensional graphics, more colors and be the first commercial chip able to deliver gigabit- class connectivity at home or away.

The processor will begin shipping in the first half of this year, according to the company.

The announcement was one of several made by Qualcomm at CES. Among the others:

-- San Francisco-based Osterhout Design Group, a leading developer and manufacturer of mobile head-worn computing and augmented reality technologies and products, will work with Qualcomm to use the new processor for "smartglasses" products for virtual reality and other media;

-- Qualcomm Technologies is teaming with Verizon on a modular platform for the so-called "Internet of Things," referring to web connectivity in modern appliances and other everyday gadgets;

-- Qualcomm, Ericsson and AT&T will collaborate later this year on testing for 5G infrastructure that will improve broadband capabilities for mobile devices;

-- Volkswagen will use Qualcomm chipsets to power driver information systems in its vehicles beginning next year; and

-- the company is introducing a noise-canceling system on its Bluetooth chips used in smaller headphones like earbuds.