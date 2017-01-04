Rancho Bernardo residents continue to fight cell tower plan

RANCHO BERNARDO (CBS 8) - Angry Rancho Bernardo residents are not giving up their fight against the construction of a 60-foot cell tower on Oaks North Golf Course.

The proposed T-Mobile tower would be within 150-feet of homes, and would be covered by a faux eucalyptus tree.

"We are just horrified that this is going to happen in our neighborhood," said Mrs. Anderson, a resident of the area.

Residents with a view are opposing the tower because they have fears of health risks. Another concern are the dying trees which in the future would not be there to help hide the tower.

"I just think it's a ridiculous proposal and it should not be there," said Oaks North resident Lynn Schneidenbach.

Neighbors have been vocal for months with the Rancho Bernardo's Development Services Committee. During meetings with the committee, residents expressed their concerns over their home values.

"Please, do not let this pass because it will hit us financially, tremendously," said Oaks North resident Barbara Byrd.

Last summer, T-Mobile presented an alternative but similar plan. Since then not much has changed. Therefore, the development services committee on Tuesday night denied the proposal - bringing some relief to residents.

"We are trying to use this site to maximize on its abilities to minimize future sites proposed in the area," said T-Mobile representative Adam Stone.

Vicki Touchstone, the chair of the Community Development Subcommittee said the tower "does not meet our community plan standards and I don't believe it meets the general plan standards."

JC Resorts did not attend Tuesday night's meeting.

The committee's recommendation to deny the cell tower will be sent to the Rancho Bernardo Planning Board - the board will vote on it.

The board will meet again on January 19th, at 7 p.m.