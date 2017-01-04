Reality TV's Omarosa hired for Trump's White House outreach

The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things," HBO's "Game of Thrones" and AMC's "The Walking Dead" are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" swung past expectations, opening with an estimated $117 million in North America and giving a Sony Pictures a much needed hit.
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.
'I'm Dying Up Here' star Ari Graynor went to the big dance with a classmate who went on to become the Senator of Massachusetts.
Candy Crush addicts, and you know who you are, put down your mobile device immediately. Then you can watch "Candy Crush," the TV game show.
'The Good Fight' star Justin Bartha made a massive mistake just days before filming the final Ferrari scene of 'National Treasure.'
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Michael Keaton couldn't use his given name on stage because it was taken by another famous movie star.
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet says he grew up on a farm with pigs. Stephen puts that claim to the test.
Stephen refuses to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand 'Goop,' whose magic healing stickers were called 'BS' by NASA.
Zoe Kazan can't promise that she was awake for the entirety of her recent role as a coma patient in 'The Big Sick.'