Teenager arrested after Scripps Ranch standoff

Teenager arrested after Scripps Ranch standoff

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A teenager is in custody following a standoff at a Scripps Ranch home. 

It started just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 10000 block of Caminito Arcada. 

Police say the boy had an altercation with his mother. 

He was taken into custody within an hour.

