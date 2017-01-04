EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah Talks Working With Lee Daniels on 'Star - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah Talks Working With Lee Daniels on 'Star': 'He's the Reason I Am Back on TV'

Updated: Jan 4, 2017 4:56 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.