CHP needs help tracking down New Year hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public for help in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of an East County freeway accident that killed a 21-year-old man early on New Year's Day.

The victim was riding in an eastbound Nissan Sentra on state Route 94 in Spring Valley about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver, who was arguing with him, pulled over into a center divider near Kenwood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the car rolled to a stop, the passenger got out and ran onto the freeway, where he was struck by a passing eastbound vehicle of unknown make and model, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. The unidentified motorist failed to stop and continued on out of the area.

The victim, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call the CHP at (619) 401-2000.