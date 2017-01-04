Chargers stadium update: NFL committees to meet on Jan. 11

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL's finance and stadium committees will meet in New York next Wednesday to discuss the potential relocation of the Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos has indicated he will move the team into the $2.6 billion stadium being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and scheduled to open for the start of the 2019 season. Spanos has until Jan. 15 to exercise his option to do so, which would give Los Angeles two franchises next season.

The two committees have been busy lately, first with the Rams' move from St. Louis for the 2016 season, and then with the Chargers' and Raiders' situations. Oakland owner Mark Davis is planning a move to Las Vegas, where $750 million in taxpayer money has been committed for a $1.9 billion facility that would open in 2019 or 2020.

