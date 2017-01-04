List of stores Macy's has recently closed or will close - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

List of stores Macy's has recently closed or will close

Macy's said Wednesday that it is moving forward with 68 store closures, which are part of the 100 closings it announced in August Here's a look at the recently closed and soon-to-close locations

Already Completed 2016 Closings

Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, California

Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, Hawaii

Valley Fair, West Valley City, Utah

Closings slated for early 2017

Greenwood, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Carolina Place, Pineville, North Carolina

Douglaston, Douglaston, New York

Downtown Portland, Portland, Oregon

Lancaster Mall, Salem, Oregon

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Anticipated Year-End Closings

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, California

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, California

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, Florida

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, Florida

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, Florida

University Square, Tampa, Florida

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, Florida

Georgia Square, Athens, Georgia

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, Idaho

Alton Square, Alton, Illinois

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, Illinois

Eastland, Bloomington, Illinois

Jefferson, Louisville, Kentucky

Esplanade, Kenner, Louisiana

Bangor, Bangor, Maine

Westgate, Brockton, Massachusetts

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, Massachusetts

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, Michigan

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, Michigan

Lansing, Lansing, Michigan

Westland, Westland, Michigan

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Northgate, Durham, North Carolina

Columbia, Grand Forks, North Dakota

Moorestown, Moorestown, New Jersey

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, New Jersey

Preakness, Wayne, New Jersey

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada

Great Northern, Clay, New York

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, New York

The Marketplace, Rochester, New York

Eastland, Columbus, Ohio

Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, Ohio

Promenade, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Neshaminy, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Beaver Valley, Monaca, Pennsylvania

Lycoming, Muncy, Pennsylvania

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania

Washington Crown Center, Washington, Pennsylvania

Parkdale, Beaumont, Texas

Southwest Center, Dallas, Texas

Sunland Park, El Paso, Texas

Greenspoint, Houston, Texas

West Oaks Mall, Houston, Texas

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, Texas

Collin Creek, Plano, Texas

Broadway Square, Tyler, Texas

Layton Hills, Layton, Utah

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, Utah

Landmark, Alexandria, Virginia

River Ridge, Lynchburg, Virginia

Everett, Everett, Washington

Three Rivers, Kelso, Washington

Valley View, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Other 2017 Closings

Simi Valley Town Center (men's/home/kids), Simi Valley, California

Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men's), Dublin, Ohio

