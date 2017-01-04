Search for armed suspect in Lincoln Park underway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man armed with a pistol robbed an employee of a Mountain View home-improvement store of $20 Wednesday.

The thief, who was wearing a black trench coat, confronted an employee, demanded cash and displayed a 9 mm handgun at the Home Depot in the 300 block of Marketplace Avenue about 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

After the victim handed over $20, the bandit left the business and fled on foot into a nearby canyon, Officer John Buttle said.

Police searched the area by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter for the robber, who remained at large as of 6:30 p.m., Buttle said.