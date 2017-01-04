Search for armed suspect in Lincoln Park underway

Small crowds filled an intersection in Vista on Sunday protesting the shooting of 24-year-old Jonathon Coronel.
This weekend hundreds of the best and brightest young golfers from around the world were in town ready to tee off. The 50th IMG Academy Junior World Championships were taking over Torrey Pines and courses around the county for a special tournament that continues through Friday. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the green in La Jolla with more.
This weekend hundreds of the best and brightest young golfers from around the world were in town ready to tee off. The 50th IMG Academy Junior World Championships were taking over Torrey Pines and courses around the county for a special tournament that continues through Friday. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the green in La Jolla with more.
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things," HBO's "Game of Thrones" and AMC's "The Walking Dead" are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.
A summer heat wave that was expected to peak Saturday instead saw temperatures at or below what they were Friday, when several cities across the county experienced record-high temperatures.
Several San Diego fire crews left Sunday, headed for San Luis Obispo County to help battle the nearly 24,000-acre Alamo Fire, the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across California.
Former Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State University golfer Xander Schauffele shot 14-under par over four rounds to win his first PGA Tour event Sunday, making a birdie put on the 18th hole of his final round to win the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke.
One person was killed Sunday in a crash between a passenger car and a semi-trailer on eastbound Interstate 8 near Tavern Road, authorities said.
Saturday, July 1 was the 150th anniversary of the arrival of a man who changed the course of San Diego's history. Back in 1867, Alonzo Horton stepped off a ship with big dreams for a city along the bay. He purchased a plot of land and tirelessly built "New Town" San Diego, which we now know as Downtown. If you want to learn more, visit the Davis-Horton House in the Gaslamp.
Saturday, July 1 was the 150th anniversary of the arrival of a man who changed the course of San Diego's history. Back in 1867, Alonzo Horton stepped off a ship with big dreams for a city along the bay. He purchased a plot of land and tirelessly built "New Town" San Diego, which we now know as Downtown. If you want to learn more, visit the Davis-Horton House in the Gaslamp.
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 "cool zones'' located throughout the county on Saturday.