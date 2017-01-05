Golden Globes Host Jimmy Fallon Kisses Ellen DeGeneres, Shares M - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Golden Globes Host Jimmy Fallon Kisses Ellen DeGeneres, Shares Most Embarrassing Awards Show Moment

Updated: Jan 5, 2017 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.