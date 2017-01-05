KFMB STATIONS - Reporters

KFMB Stations is searching for general assignment reporters to work for CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV), San Diego’s top-rated station and our new CW affiliate (The CW San Diego). We are looking for a dedicated journalist who is an exceptional storyteller and understands the importance of accuracy, balance and clarity.

Position requires the ability to thrive under pressure and be able to make quick decisions in a real-time news environment. Candidates must also be a master at incorporating social media into daily newsgathering, reporting and promotion.

Strong live-shot skills and the ability to handle breaking news are essential. Minimum of three years’ commercial television reporting experience is required. Must also have a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.