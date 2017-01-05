Navy worker rescued from vessel in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A Navy worker aboard the USS Paul Hamilton fell two stories into the hull of the ship on Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire Department. The accident took place at BAE Systems shipyard in Barrio Logan.



Firefighters and a specialized technical rescue team were sent to 2205 Belt Street after the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joseph Amador.



Fire crews had to use a difficult vertical rescue technique, which took about 55 minutes. Crews lowered a firefighter into the tight void space two decks down into the interior of the ship via a pulley system and hoisted the worker to safety, Amador said.





The shipman was taken to a hospital to be treated for possible head and leg injuries, Amador said.