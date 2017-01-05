How Adopt 8 kids of 2016 are starting the New Year

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Many of the children featured on Adopt 8 in 2016 are beginning the New Year in a new home.

Last year, we profiled 41 kids and we are so happy to share that nearly half of them have been matched with a forever family.

However, many are still waiting to find a permanent home.

In the above Adopt 8 video report, Photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding and I show you how the Adopt 8 children of 2016 are starting the New Year.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.