How Adopt 8 kids of 2016 are starting the New Year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How Adopt 8 kids of 2016 are starting the New Year

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Many of the children featured on Adopt 8 in 2016 are beginning the New Year in a new home.

Last year, we profiled 41 kids and we are so happy to share that nearly half of them have been matched with a forever family.

However, many are still waiting to find a permanent home. 

In the above Adopt 8 video report, Photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding and I show you how the Adopt 8 children of 2016 are starting the New Year.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.