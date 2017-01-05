Geordi: Schnauzer mix is a sweet senior looking for a new home

It gets its name from its crown of tall, golden feathers. George, the West African crowned crane, comes from that area's wetland and grassland areas. It's Zoo Day!
There's a new workout taking over the pool. Acquapole is an international fitness phenomenon making its way to California.
While we all love summer, your skin... not so much. The extra time you spend outside can damage your skin. But if you rev up that skincare routine this summer with some easy-to-make masks and scrubs, you'll look and feel great.
Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.
While many have been planning a Fourth of July BBQ or backyard party, many have racked their brain on how to entertain the kids while waiting for the fireworks.
Deborah Stallings-Stumm from SuperMoms360.com stopped by Morning Extra to share her ideas for the Fourth.
Seaport Village is one of the best spots in San Diego to watch the Big Bay Boom fireworks show. But you don't have to wait until July 4th to see red, white and blue.
You've probably taken a spin class before, but a new studio is adding a new spin to the classic workout. They're turning a fitness studio into a venue that resembles a club so your exercise feels like a concert!
A Pittsburgh Penguin and former San Diego Ice Arena player is in San Diego with something shiny. It's just the most coveted trophy for hockey players: The Stanley Cup.
The San Diego Zoo opens its "Africa Rocks" exhibit this weekend. About 20 African penguins got some new roommates in the exhibit Thursday.