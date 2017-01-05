Geordi: Schnauzer mix is a sweet senior looking for a new home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Geordi: Schnauzer mix is a sweet senior looking for a new home

Posted: Updated:

NAME: Geordi
SEX:  Male
AGE: 12 years young
BREED: Schnauzer mix
ADOPTION FEE: $0 – Geordi is so beloved that his adoption fee has been sponsored!

Geordi (pronounced "Jordy") has been sponsored! This means that his adoption fee has already been paid for by someone who wants to help him find a forever home.

Geordi was transferred in from another shelter on Dec. 29, 2016 because he is blind.

Geordi has received excellent care and vet treatment. He is up to date on his vaccinations. He is ready for his next home to spend his wonderful golden years. 

Geordi's personality color code is "blue": meaning he is bashful, shy, introverted, timid and coy. He may be an older guy, but he still has a lot of spunk left! He is sweet, social and loves attention! Because Geordi is a senior, it will be important that his new family give him the special care he needs to live a happy, comfortable life. 

His adoption fee includes spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

