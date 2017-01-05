USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deploys

The Coleman Alumni Professional Society (CAPS) is a vital part of our community of students and graduates. The goal of an alumni association is to bring ideas and support for improving an institution and guiding current enrolled students towards a fulfilling life in academics.
The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived at its home port of San Diego Wednesday, less than a month after it was commissioned in Texas.
The Rosie Network aims to help military spouses, transitioning service members and veterans start and grow their own business.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the USS Midway Museum Monday.
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.
Balboa Park is one of the best things about San Diego, but the cost to see all it has to offer can really add up. To make it easier for military families to take full advantage of its treasures, the park's Cultural Partnership Foundation and some generous donors are on a mission.
Wounded military veterans from all over the country are in San Diego for a different kind of basic training. They are setting sail towards improving their lives. News 8's Shawn Styles has a look at the Warrior Sailing Program, and how it builds self confidence and self reliance.
The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.