Jennifer Lopez Teases New 'World of Dance' Series, Reveals Jenna Dewan Is Hosting

After a week without Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette finally returned on Monday night -- and delivered tears as promised!
Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Bridget Marquardt has confessed she hasn't seen the Playboy mogul "in years," and got the "runaround" last time she tried to visit the Playboy Mansion.
When the boy band 5 Alive took to the America's Got Talent stage, it only took a few seconds for judge Mel B to become enamored.
If you liked Star Wars, you'll have some fun in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, too. Although by comparing the two -- as inevitable as it is -- I'm already setting you up to be disappointed. Which is unfair, since the first installment of Valérian and Laureline, Pierre Christin's la...
Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob Kardashian on Monday, after Chyna's ex-fiance shared private images of her on Instagram and Twitter last week.