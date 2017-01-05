Chris Pratt Pokes Fun at His 'Vanity Fair' Photoshoot in Hilarious Instagram Pics

Blac Chyna wants to stay focused on her daughter, Dream. The 8-month-old cutie is currently in the custody of both Chyna and her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, amid her parents' on-going social media scandal. In an extended version of her Good Morning America interview, Chyna opened up to Nightline...
After a brief hiatus from the spotlight, Demi Lovato is back with brand new music all her own, and she's not sorry. The 24-year-old pop princess dropped her new single, "Sorry Not Sorry," at midnight on Tuesday, and the badass anthem is sure to have you dancing your Tuesday blues away. "Now I'm...
After a week without Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette finally returned on Monday night -- and delivered tears as promised!
Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Bridget Marquardt has confessed she hasn't seen the Playboy mogul "in years," and got the "runaround" last time she tried to visit the Playboy Mansion.
When the boy band 5 Alive took to the America's Got Talent stage, it only took a few seconds for judge Mel B to become enamored.