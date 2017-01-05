Vice President Joe Biden Tells President-Elect Trump: 'Time to G - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vice President Joe Biden Tells President-Elect Trump: 'Time to Grow Up, Donald ... Time to Be an Adult'

Updated: Jan 5, 2017 7:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.