One person killed in crash near Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died Thursday when the car he was driving crashed into a pole near San Diego International Airport.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Harbor Drive, said Harbor Police Department Lt. James Jordan.

The impact of the crash caused the car to wrap around the pole, Jordan said. The man was the only occupant in the car.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and Jordan said investigators believe speed was a factor.