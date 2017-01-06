One person killed in crash near Lindbergh Field

A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.
A wrong-way driver killed on Saturday when his car slammed into a tow truck on Interstate 5 near Barrio Logan, causing both vehicles to catch fire, was publicly identified Tuesday as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man.
A south swell stemming from Tropical Storm Eugene spinning over the waters southwest of Baja California will send big waves and strong rip currents to the North County coastline Tuesday.
Immigration took center stage in a forum hosted by Chula Vista Congressman Juan Vargas on Monday night.
A suspect was in custody Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with authorities at an Escondido home.
A SWAT standoff is underway Monday night in Vista after deputies responded to a domestic violence call.
Del Mar, a town of 4,200 residents and 2.1 square-miles, will decide if it will divorce from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and create its own police department.
Coronado’s San Man has been a beach community fixture for years, but he was recently ticketed for his public “sand art” and said he is tired of being harassed by the police.
Firefighters have contained small brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.