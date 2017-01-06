Woman pleads guilty to hiding smuggled immigrants

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Cuban national pleaded guilty Thursday in San Diego federal court to harboring 44 undocumented immigrants at her City Heights residence.

According to her plea agreement, Dania Olivero, 51, admitted that she provided shelter, food and beverages to shield the undocumented individuals from detection in exchange for thousands of dollars.

The undocumented immigrants paid between $5,000 to $8,500 to be smuggled into the United States, authorities said.

On Nov. 6, the San Diego Police Department received calls from neighbors concerned about two vehicles dropping off people who then nervously and hurriedly entered Olivero's home in the 4900 block of University Avenue.

Police suspected the people who were going into the house were undocumented immigrants and asked the Border Patrol for assistance.

When Border Patrol officers questioned the people in the home, all but two identified themselves as Mexican nationals without legal status in the United States. The other two said they were citizens of Guatemala without legal status in the U.S.

Olivero -- who has legal status in the United States -- is scheduled to be sentenced March 13.