Big rig bursts into flames on I-8 in Alpine

ALPINE (CNS) - A big rig hauling a load of meat caught fire early Friday on westbound Interstate 8 in Alpine.



The fire apparently started near the tractor-trailer's brakes as it approached Tavern Road shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It quickly spread to the trailer, but the driver and his dog were able to escape.



The California Highway Patrol says a driver was hauling 20,000 pounds of beef from New Mexico when a brake fire started. CHP officials said the burned trailer had to be cut in half before it could be removed from the roadside.



The westbound lanes were temporarily closed, but both have since been reopened, according to the CHP.