Tilikum, Captive Whale Who Killed SeaWorld Trainer and Was Subje - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tilikum, Captive Whale Who Killed SeaWorld Trainer and Was Subject of 'Blackfish' Documentary, Dies

Updated: Jan 6, 2017 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.