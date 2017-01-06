Heightened security at Lindbergh Field following FL shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heightened security at Lindbergh Field following FL shooting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Officials at Lindbergh Field announced heightened security staffing at the bayside air-travel hub following Friday morning's deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
   
"This increased presence is not in response to any specific threat to the airport or San Diego,'' said Rebecca Bloomfield, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport. "It is simply an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and security of travelers.''
   
A lone shooter opened fire shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time at a baggage-claim area inside the East Coast airport, killing at least five people and wounding as many as nine others, according to news reports.
   
Following the deadly rampage, the alleged gunman, identified as 26-year- old Esteban Santiago of New Jersey, tossed away his weapon, lay face down on the floor and waited for security personnel to arrest him, a witness reported.
   
The motive for the killings was unknown.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.