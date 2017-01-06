Heightened security at Lindbergh Field following FL shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Officials at Lindbergh Field announced heightened security staffing at the bayside air-travel hub following Friday morning's deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.



"This increased presence is not in response to any specific threat to the airport or San Diego,'' said Rebecca Bloomfield, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport. "It is simply an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and security of travelers.''



A lone shooter opened fire shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time at a baggage-claim area inside the East Coast airport, killing at least five people and wounding as many as nine others, according to news reports.



Following the deadly rampage, the alleged gunman, identified as 26-year- old Esteban Santiago of New Jersey, tossed away his weapon, lay face down on the floor and waited for security personnel to arrest him, a witness reported.



The motive for the killings was unknown.

Our thoughts are with those in the Ft. Lauderdale community. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) January 6, 2017

?? TRAFFIC ALERT: Ground Stop for flights @FLLFlyer - Check with your airline on flight status https://t.co/fllGZVY8m9 https://t.co/4y0mylU57q — The FAA (@FAANews) January 6, 2017

One aviation expert predicts FLL shooting could push airports to widen secured area to include baggage claim, check cars entering airports — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) January 6, 2017

Travelers urged to check with airlines. Some delays, diversions and cancellations in FLL will ripple to other airports. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) January 6, 2017