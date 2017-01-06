Fit2Surf classes improve skills for young athletes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fit2Surf classes improve skills for young athletes

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Surfers are inspiring athletes to adopt their workouts. 
     
It turns out the types of drills and exercises surfers do can improve your skills in any competition. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Fit2Surf in Encinitas showing us why young athletes are adopting the new trend for Fitness Friday!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.