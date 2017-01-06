North Park Main Break: Warning for residents with damaged property

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents whose property was damaged Thursday after a 50-year-old water main ruptured in a North Park neighborhood, flooding homes, were warned about dishonest contractors who may be out to take advantage of them.

Arian Collins with the City of San Diego said the city is responsible for any damage caused by a city water system. As a result, the city has a contract with one specific company - Luth and Turley.

Any work done by Luth and Turley is guaranteed to be reimbursed. However, Collins said if residents want to work with someone else it is okay as long as the contractor is licensed.

"There are always people out there trying to take advantage of folks. Some apartment buildings for example, have property managers. They have someone they work with and they would rather use them and all they have to do is file a claim with the city," he said.

Also, residents were warned not to sign anything until an identity of the contractor has been established.

"When it comes to hiring contractors in general, it is not something you do based on trust - so don't take my word for it," said Sheryl Reichert wit the Better Business Bureau.

She also warned about traveling contractors - they often appear and then disappear quickly when disaster strikes.

Reichert recommends acquiring an estimate in writing, and advised not to pay any money in advance or hire a contract on the spot.

The 30-inch cast iron pipe broke beneath North Park Community Park and began inundating the surrounding neighborhood early Thursday, according to the San Diego Public Utilities Department.

City public utilities personnel later halted the flow, but several homes and at least one apartment building wound up flooded to varying degrees.

Crews then worked all day Thursday, throughout the night and into the next morning to patch the pipe. City spokesman Arian Collins said the pipeline was expected to be back in service by 10:30 a.m.

Property owners who have damage caused by the water main break can file a claim with the City's Risk Management Department.and/or can call the San Diego Emergency Line is - 1-619-515-3525.

RELATED