Act of kindness makes unforgettable trip to the store for a teen

TEMECULA (CBS 8) - A Temecula cashier's act of kindness brought pure joy to a teenager when she invited him behind the register to help check out his family's purchases.

Andy Robinson, 14, who suffers from cerebral palsy was at the WinCo grocery store in Temecula, when the cashier invited him behind the register to help her scan his family's items.

Andy's mother, Jeanie Robinson, said he has good and bad days, but loves being able to help out during the family's trip to the store.

Jeanie said Andy "kept looking at the cashier and she kept looking at him. She goes, 'hey, you want to come here and help me?'"

Jeanie said she recorded the moment with the intention of only sending it to her mother who lives in Germany.

As she re-watched the video, Jeanie realized she "needed to give some kind of thank you to the community." She uploaded the video on the Internet and now it has over a million views.

Andy's brother, Alex, said "it was amazing and nice" to see someone actually include his twin brother with special needs. "He has been happy about," he said.

Andy's mom said they have not been able to catch up with the cashier.

She plans to have Andy meet her again along with the WinCo store manager and state Senator Jeff Stone, who will present a certificate of honor.