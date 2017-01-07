Korean War soldier's remains returned to family after six decades

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The body of U.S. Army Major Jack Griffiths arrived at Lindbergh Field Saturday in a coffin draped with the American Flag.

For decades, friends and family have kept his memory alive, all the while hoping to, one day, retrieve his remains.

Griffiths' family was on the tarmac as a military funeral honors team helped move the coffin from the plane. They hugged as they watched over their loved one’s coffin. The day had finally come, Griffiths was home.

Back in 2013, scientists exhumed a grave in Hawaii where unidentified remains from the Korean War had been buried.

Marked with the number X14411, they used DNA technology to finally give those remains a name.

This month, Army Major Griffiths will receive a proper burial at Rosecrans.

A fitting tribute and one the government is working to restore for the more than 7,700 Americans still unaccounted for.

