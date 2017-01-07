Scholarship honors Torrey Pines graduate killed in Nice attack

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fundraiser was held Saturday at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar to help launch a scholarship honoring slain student Nicolas Leslie.

Leslie, a 20-year-old UC Berkeley student from Del Mar, died in the July terrorist attack in Nice, France. He was one of 84 people killed when a Tunisian attacker drove a box truck through a promenade filled with people celebrating Bastille Day.

The scholarship will benefit future Torrey Pines students who aim to study global entrepreneurship.

Leslie was enrolled at UC Berkeley and was attending the European Innovation Academy in Nice last summer, when he was struck during the July 14 attack.

The scholarship will provide between $500 to $1,000 to a Torrey Pines graduate with plans to study business and international affairs.

Organizers have raised about $2,000 so far, and aim to offer the scholarship annually.

