Lady Gaga Shares First Snap From Super Bowl Halftime Show Rehearsal -- See the Pic!

Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette has been pretty wild, but the drama surrounding the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise has been off the charts -- and it all began with DeMario Jackson, who had been competing for Lindsay's heart until she sent him home.

Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette has been pretty wild, but the drama surrounding the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise has been off the charts -- and it all began with DeMario Jackson, who had been competing for Lindsay's heart until she sent him home.