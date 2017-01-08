Chargers interview two more coaching candidates

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers interviewed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott Saturday to fill their vacant head coaching position.



The interviews began Thursday with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, a team official said.



Patricia is a frequent target of network television cameras because of his beard. The 42-year-old has been on the Patriots coaching staff since 2004 and defensive coordinator since 2012.



McDermott, also 42, has been the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator since 2011. He was on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 2001-2010, the final two seasons as defensive coordinator and secondary coach.



Smith, 57, completed his first season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator on Sunday. His defense was in the top 10 in the league in sacks, interceptions and fumbles.



Smith was the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2008 to 2014, posting a 66- 46 record, reaching the playoffs four times, advancing to the 2012 NFC championship game.



The Chargers have been seeking a coach since firing Mike McCoy, less than two hours after a 37-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday concluded a 5-11 season.