Injuries too much to overcome as Texans beat Raiders 27-14

San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
Crews working to extinguish the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that scorched some 400 acres in the Flinn Springs area had the burn area roughly 90 contained Thursday morning.
After a rapper was brutally sucker punched on stage during a concert at the Observatory in North Park last month, causing a large brawl to spill into the streets, City Councilmember Chris Ward will host a community forum to discuss the incident.
The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday responded to a video posted on YouTube that shows a K-9 officer biting and holding a man on a San Diego downtown street.
Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement. On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the ASTREA pilots.
Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.
Thousands of web sites on Wednesday took part in a day of action to protest the efforts to roll back net neutrality rules.
Weather is stirring up problems on the San Diego health front. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said the high temperatures and changes in humidity are playing a role in a variety of issues.
The City Council's Infrastructure Committee gave unanimous initial approval Wednesday to a plan that would install electric vehicle charging stations at 14 city facilities.