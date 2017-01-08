Fire destroys Spring Valley home, 4 people hurt

SPRING VALLEY (CBS 8/CNS) — Fire destroyed a Spring Valley house and injured four people Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire broke out at a house on the 10300 block of Don Pico Court shortly after noon and was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
"Firefighters had to go into a defensive mode to keep the fire from spreading to other houses,'' Sanchez said.
The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.
Six people were in the house when the fire started according to officials and four individuals were injured. The homeowner was credited for saving at least one woman's life.
One person who suffered burns to the back and arms and another victim who was burned and suffered smoke inhalation were taken by ambulance to the UC San Diego Medical Center Burn Unit.
One person who was injured from a fall and another smoke inhalation victim declined medical treatment, Sanchez said. The victims' identities were not released.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Bomb Arson Unit responded to help determine the cause of the fire and assess the monetary damage to the house and its contents.
No other structures were damaged by the fire.
#DonPicoIC [update] @heartlandfire resources being released. @CALFIRESANDIEGO to remain at scene for at least 3 more hours. pic.twitter.com/VzDSJdNlQD— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 8, 2017
